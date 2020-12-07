Alcatraz Island closes amid SF’s stay-at-home order

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Some national parks are closing due to changes to public health guidance, according to the Golden Gate National Park Service.

Alcatraz Island will close to the public and access to the island will not be available.

Additionally, Fort Point National Historic Site will also be closed.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties will have to go back into a similar lockdown that we saw back in March amid a coronavirus surge.

In Marin County, Marin Headlands Visitor Center and the Bicentennial Campground will close beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8.

You can find more information here.

