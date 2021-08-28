Alcatraz Island night tours returning

FILE – In this March 6, 2019, file photo, is Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. Alcatraz Island will reopen its outdoor areas to the public next week after being closed for five months due to the pandemic. The Mercury News reports Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, the island that once housed Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly will reopen Monday but will be an outdoor-only experience, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Evening tours at Alcatraz Island are back after having been temporarily suspended for the first time in more than a year, Alcatraz City Cruises announced this week.

The night tours return beginning Sept. 9, and will be offered Thursdays through Mondays with ferries leaving from San Francisco’s Pier 33 at 6 p.m.

The return comes after the service was suspended last year as it was forced to cut hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcatraz City Cruises assistant general manager Antonette Sespene said in a statement, “Experiencing Alcatraz Island at night offers both locals and tourists alike a unique perspective of our city’s iconic landmark and we are thrilled to resume our extended schedule once again.”

The tour is limited to just a few hundred people per evening and includes special programs, tours and activities that aren’t available during the day tours, cruise officials said.

