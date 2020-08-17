Alcatraz Island reopens to the public following COVID shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Alcatraz Island will reopen to the public on Monday.

Ferries to the popular San Francisco tourist attraction will start running again for the first time since March.

This comes following a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area, which controls the island, says it will restore access to indoor sections like Building 64 and the Warden’s House, and outdoor areas like Eagle Plaza.

Related Content 1 dead after house fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District

Visitors are advised to buy ferry tickets online and review safety guidelines.

People on the Alcatraz Trail System will also be required to walk in the same direction to promote physical distancing.

Tours of the former prison remain canceled until further notice.

Latest Stories: