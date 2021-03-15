Alcatraz Island taking visits again: What to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All aboard!

Alcatraz Island is reopening to visitors on Monday.

But the limited reopening comes with rules — no surprise there as the pandemic continues to impact the tourism industry.

Ferries will have reduced capacity with advance reservations required. All visitors can access the outdoor areas, including Eagle Plaza, Sally Port, Recreation Yard and historic gardens. But interior access to the Cell House is limited only to visitors who sign up for it.

With the reopening, Alcatraz brings a new exhibit recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Alcatraz Occupation by Indians of All Tribes, a key event in the Native American civil rights movement.

The exhibit can be viewed in the historic New Industries Building.

Face masks are required anywhere that people are unable to physically distance from others.

“It is my pleasure to begin welcoming visitors back to Alcatraz Island. We have been working closely with our public health partners to align our operations with local guidance and provide access to the island for the first time this year,” said Laura E. Joss, general superintendent of Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

“We expect everyone to follow CDC guidance, wear a mask, and give each other space to safely enjoy their experience at this iconic site,” she added.

Make sure to eat a big meal ahead of your tour – there will be no food service on the ferry, and people are not allowed to eat on the island.