Alcohol, drugs appear to be factor in fatal Woodside crash Friday night, authorities say

WOODSIDE, Calif. (BCN) – Drugs and alcohol may have factored in a solo crash that killed one man and sent another to the hospital with major injuries Friday night along Skyline Boulevard near the Thomas Fogarty Winery in Woodside, authorities said Saturday.

The wreck was reported about 7:30 p.m. on Skyline south of Rapley Ranch Road, where a white BMW 540i was headed southbound a high rate of speed, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver lost control of the BMW along a curve and the car went off the right side of Skyline, hit a tree and rolled back on to the roadway in the southbound lane, the CHP said.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to Stanford Medical Center and was in critical condition Saturday, authorities said.

The crash closed both lanes of the road for four hours. The CHP said there was enough evidence at the scene to determine that alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Taylor Barry by calling the Redwood City Area CHP office at (650) 369-6261.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: