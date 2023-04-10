(KRON) — A former San Francisco 49ers star, Aldon Smith, will be spending the next several months behind bars in a San Mateo County jail.

Smith, 33, of San Jose, began serving a 1-year jail sentence on Friday for a 2021 DUI crash. According to inmate records, the NFL player is incarcerated at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. His projected release date is October 4, inmate records show.

Smith’s Blood Alcohol Content was 0.28 when he crashed his GMC Sierra pickup truck into another vehicle on the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2021, investigators said. The crash happened on Interstate 280’s Farm Hill Boulevard offramp.

It was not the football star’s first time being drunk behind the wheel. Court records show he had three prior drunk driving convictions within the past decade.

Smith attempted to bribe his way out of trouble immediately after the 2021 crash, according to prosecutors. He approached the victim’s vehicle, asked if the driver was OK, and Smith said “he cannot have cops there,” prosecutors wrote. Smith asked the victim to give him a ride away from the scene in exchange for $1,000.

The victim refused and called 911.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found empty bottles of vodka and rum inside Smith’s truck, prosecutors said. CHP officers noted that Smith appeared drunk when he refused to take a field sobriety test. Officers obtained a search warrant and blood sample from Smith.

In January, Smith pleaded no contest to felony DUI causing injury.

On Friday, the judge ordered the football player to immediately begin serving his jail sentence. Judge Dunleavy also ordered Smith to pay more than $42,000 in restitution to victims of the crash.