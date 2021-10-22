Alec Baldwin injures Bay Area-based director with prop gun, kills photography director

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO – OCTOBER 22: An exterior view shows a sign directing patients to the emergency entrance to Christus St. Vincent Medical Center, where “Rust” director Joel Souza was transported, on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Souza was injured and director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed on set while filming the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and Souza. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Bay Area director was injured by a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin on a film set. Another director died from the accident.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was out of the hospital a few hours after the tragedy on Thursday night, according to a tweet by actress Frances Fisher.

Fisher and Baldwin are both stars of the upcoming movie ‘Rust’, which was filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico when the accident happened.

The film’s director of photography, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, died from her injuries, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement reported by Deadline.

Baldwin tweeted about the accident on Friday morning:

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Baldwin is also a producer on the western, which is about a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he’s sentenced for the accidental killing of a local rancher, an IMDb description said.

Souza is both a writer and director on the movie. He was born in Fremont and lives in the Bay Area with his wife and children, according to IMDb. Souza was most recently a director and writer on ‘Crown Vic.’