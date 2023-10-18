SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A flurry of alerts buzzed phones in the San Francisco Bay Area as the United States Geological Survey reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook 12 miles northeast of Antioch Wednesday morning.

Residents of the Bay Area and beyond with the MyShake app installed on their phones were alerted at 9:29 a.m. when the shaking began. The epicenter of the quake was located in Isleton in Sacramento County.

The MyShake app was developed by the University of California, Berkeley seismological lab and can deliver early warnings of imminent earthquakes. The alerts come from the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which is operated by USGS.

Many commenters on KRON4’s Facebook post mentioned receiving the quake alert on their phones, whether shaking was felt in their location or not.

BART announced on X that it was holding trains until inspections of the tracks were completed. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency also said it would conduct track inspections.

Yesterday was the 34-year anniversary of 1989’s Loma Prieta earthquake, which killed more than 60 people and injured thousands of others. That infamous quake caused around $6 billion worth of damage.