Alex Smith gets standing ovation at Giants game

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith waves to fans while introduced during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers QB Alex Smith was in for a special surprise Friday night.

Smith got a standing ovation at the San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park.

Sporting a Giants jersey, Smith stood up and turned around to see fans on their feet.

Smith was selected first overall by the Niners in the 2005 NFL Draft.

In 2011, he led the Red and Gold to their first NFC West division title and playoff win since 2002, along with their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1997.