SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — The Alexis Gabe search effort organizers and the KlaasKids Foundation are asking private property owners to assist in the missing persons search.

The KlassKids Foundation is a non-profit in Sausalito focused on locating missing and trafficked children and are working closely with Gabe’s family.

Gabe, a 23-year-old woman went missing in Oakley in January of this year.

She was last seen with family and friends. Police say her disappearance is highly suspicious.

Thursday, KlaasKids Media released a statement asking farmers, ranchers, real estate agents and other citizens with access to unoccupied buildings, residents, structures and fields to find any evidence related to Gabe.

That search is expected to go on from March 26 to March 27.

Gabe’s loved ones say asking this specific group of people would allow access to private buildings unavailable for law enforcement to search without a permit.

The organizers say this will eliminate any possibility of Gabe being held in a private setting away from authorities’ reach or evidence of her current whereabouts.

A physical volunteer search is set to be on Saturday April 2, according to KlaasKids.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8855.