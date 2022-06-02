OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office.

That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.

Oakley and Antioch officers issued an arrest warrant June 1 for Jones, who was in Kent, Washington.

The release is the first official confirmation that Gabe is dead. Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley resident, disappeared January 26. Earlier today, Oakley police announced a “significant update” was expected in the case.

An 11 a.m. news conference with the police department and the Gabe family is still on. There'd been a six-figure reward offered for information leading to Gabe's whereabouts.

Last month the reward for information related to Gabe’s disappearance was increased to $100,000.

According to the release, after Oakley and Antioch police issued an arrest warrant yesterday it executed by the Seattle Police Department, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office, and the United States Marshals Service. Marshals fired at Jones, killing him after he “produced a knife and charged at officers,” the release states.

