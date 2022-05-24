OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced Tuesday that the reward for missing woman Alexis Gabe increased to $100,000. Gabe, 24, has been missing since January 26.

In a meeting Tuesday, the Oakley City Council increased the city’s contribution to the reward fund from $10,000 to $50,000. The other $50,000 comes from an anonymous donor.

“We hope these additional reward funds will lead us to Ms. Gabe’s whereabouts. The Alexis Gabe case continues to consume the Oakley Police Department. Our team is working day and night to bring a resolution to her family”, said Police Chief Paul Beard.

A person with direct information leading to Gabe’s whereabouts will be rewarded with up to $100,000. Smaller amounts may be given for tips that help the investigation.

On May 13, investigators found Gabe’s phone case in Antioch. She is described as 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes with glasses.