In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, Alison Collins, right, is seen during an editorial board meeting, in San Francisco. Collins the vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016 that said Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students. (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco school board member, Alison Collins, has voluntarily withdrawn from suing the school district, several school board members, and the county of San Francisco.

It all stems from tweets Collins made in 2016 using racial slurs when writing about an anti-Black experience her daughters faced in the school district that year.