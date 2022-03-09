SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco residents will now get in free at the Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park following a vote Tuesday by the city’s Board of Supervisors.

The board’s vote on a proposal made in January by Mayor London Breed was to eliminate the $7 resident fees — the cost is $10 for non-residents — for the two gardens for residents of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Botanical Garden, the third garden in Golden Gate Park, is already free to residents.

The fee removal was part of Breed’s “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” plan to merge admissions, education and outreach programs at the three gardens.

“Access to our city’s vibrant public spaces and cultural institutions is more important now than ever before,” Breed said. “As our city continues to reopen, providing equitable admission to historic attractions where residents can gather safely and engage in enriching activities is critical to the development of our city.”

Supervisor Gordon Mar, a co-sponsor of the legislation, made an amendment last month to include free admission to veterans even if they are non-San Francisco residents, according to the mayor’s office.

The legislation will also allow the city to continue demand-based pricing for non-resident admissions, a policy in effect since 2019 that allows fee changes with at least a 30-day notice. It is set to take effect in late April, 30 days after Breed signs it into law, according to the mayor’s office.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.