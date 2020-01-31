SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re ready to enrich your life with a pet, but you don’t want to deal with those difficult puppy years, how about a senior dog?

For the entire month of February, adoption fees for dogs at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco are waived thanks to a Good Samaritan – or rather in this case, Good Samaritan family!

According to Muttville, the O’Donnell family made a generous donation to the senior dog rescue in memory of their Yorkie, Eli.

As a result, all February adoptions are free to qualified adopters.

Sherri Franklin, a Muttville senior dog rescuer, joins the KRON4 Morning News to talk about the special promotion named Eli’s Month of Love.

Finding love is hard in San Francisco. Finding your true love at Muttville is easy. Thx to the generosity of the O’Donnell family, all Feb adoptions are free to qualified adopters in memory of their cherished Yorkie, Eli. Meet the love of your life at Muttville! #elismonth pic.twitter.com/EJckn9zTMY — Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (@Muttville) January 31, 2020

