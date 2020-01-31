Live Now
All adoption fees waives for February at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re ready to enrich your life with a pet, but you don’t want to deal with those difficult puppy years, how about a senior dog?

For the entire month of February, adoption fees for dogs at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco are waived thanks to a Good Samaritan – or rather in this case, Good Samaritan family!

According to Muttville, the O’Donnell family made a generous donation to the senior dog rescue in memory of their Yorkie, Eli.

As a result, all February adoptions are free to qualified adopters.

Sherri Franklin, a Muttville senior dog rescuer, joins the KRON4 Morning News to talk about the special promotion named Eli’s Month of Love.

