CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last couple of weeks across the Bay Area, with all nine counties now in the high risk category.

On a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map, all Bay Area counties are in red.

In Contra Costa County cases and hospitalizations have increased with COVID patients. There’ve been 347 in the last week.

The county has said it’s not planning on reinstating a mask mandate though. In California overall, during the last seven days, regions are becoming more and more red.

Talking with University of California, San Francisco Dr. Peter Chin Hong — it’s important to look at other parts of the country that have seen recent surges to try and understand what we may be up against.

“Whatever happens, if we look at what’s happening in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, we’re already seeing cases come down,” he said, adding perhaps this spike will be temporary.

Right now people are living their lives going to Golden State Warriors games, weddings, concerts — so of course cases are rising.

The best thing you can do is test before going on vacation, in the presence of cold symptoms, or if you’ve been exposed.