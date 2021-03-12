When Contra Costa, Sonoma counties will join rest of Bay Area in red tier

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Contra Costa and Sonoma Counties, the last two Bay Area counties in the most restrictive purple tier, will be joining its neighbors and moving into the less restrictive red tier on March 14.

11 additional California counties will join Contra Costa and Sonoma after the state’s equity metric was met by administering 2 million vaccine doses to vulnerable and low-income areas.

The full list of counties to return to the red tier include:

Amador

Colusa

Contra Costa

Los Angeles

Mendocino

Mono

Orange

Placer

San Benito

San Bernardino

Siskiyou

Sonoma

Tuolumne

Sacramento, San Diego and 11 additional counties are expected to follow on March 17.

Additionally, the threshold to move back into the purple tier will be less restrictive by moving to 10 new cases per 100,000 people. Previously the threshold was at 7 new cases per 100,000.

“California is doubling down on its mission to keep equity a top priority as we continue to get COVID-19 doses into the arms of all Californians as safely and quickly as possible,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency. “Focusing on the individuals who have been hardest hit by this pandemic is the right thing to do and also ensures we are having the greatest impact in reducing transmission, protecting our health care delivery system and saving lives.”

Additional counties will have an opportunity to move into less restrictive tiers following next week’s tier assessment and assignment.

The criteria for the orange and yellow tier thresholds will be updated after another 4 million doses have been administered in the vaccine equity program.

California has set aside 40% of its vaccine doses for low-income areas, which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

40% of cases and deaths have occurred in the lowest quartile of the Healthy Places Index (HPI), which provides overall scores and data that predict life expectancy and compares community conditions that shape health across the state.

More information about the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is available here and additional details on state’s equitable vaccine plan is available here.