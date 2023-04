(KRON) — All eastbound lanes of State Route 37 were blocked after a collision Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. east of Lakeville Highway in Marin County and all lanes are now open again.

The collision involved three vehicles and caused only minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes had been blocked earlier but have since reopened, CHP said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.