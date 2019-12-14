‘All he was doing was cutting hair’: Woman accused of running over barber pleads not guilty

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Wearing a green jailhouse jumpsuit, Ruby Delgadillo plead not guilty Friday to attempted murder, hit-and-run and child abuse.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 4 Delgadillo rammed her car into her son’s barber and the business next door because she was upset with her child’s haircut

“That’s why we filed two enhancements causing great bodily injury and using a weapon, the Toyota Prius, to commit the crime against the victim,” said Contra Costa County District Attorney Spokesperson Scott Alonso. “We are fortunate no one else get hurt, it’s terrible this happened to the barber, all he was doing was cutting hair.”

The barber Brian Martin was hospitalized with a broken leg.

Prosecutors say Delgadillo initially left the barbershop, only to return and argue with the Martin.

They say she then tried to kick in his storefront window.

When the Martin came out and attempted to take photos of her license plate, prosecutors say she rammed him with her car.

“This is a serious matter,” Alonso said. “Often during the holidays we see holiday DUI awareness because vehicles can be very dangerous. Unfortunately in this case there was the intent to hurt somebody with her car.”

Delgadillo wiped away tears during the hearing.

Prosecutors say her charges also include child abuse because her children were in the car at the time of the incident.

