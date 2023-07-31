(KRON) — A grass fire in Healdsburg caused delays on Highway 101 Monday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The fire broke out in the area of Dry Creek Road and Hwy 101.

All lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions were blocked, officials tweeted at 3:20 p.m. As of 4 p.m., all lanes in both directions have reopened, according to a Caltrans map.

The fire is now 100% contained and grew to approximately 11 acres, Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A grass fire north of Healdsburg has caused delays on Hwy 101 Monday afternoon (Image courtesy of PG&E).

Another grass fire broke out in Healdsburg around the same time. Crews are working to extinguish a blaze approximately two miles north near the 16900 block of Healdsburg Avenue, Cal Fire said.

This story will be updated.