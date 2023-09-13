UPDATE: As of 2 p.m., all lanes on Vasco Road have reopened. Original story below.

(KRON) — All lanes are blocked on a major road that connects Contra Costa County and Alameda County. Both the southbound and northbound lanes are shut down on Vasco Road after a big rig and van crashed on Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash resulted in part of the van to have “impaled” the driver, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Officials reported multiple people were injured from this crash that happened around 10:55 a.m., CHP said. However, it is unknown at this time how many were injured and the severity of their injuries.

Vasco Road is approximately 20 miles and connects the cities of Livermore and Brentwood. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

The video above is courtesy of Press.net/Melissa van Ruiten.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.