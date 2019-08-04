Breaking News
9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

All lanes of Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopen after deadly crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALO ALTO (KRON) – A deadly accident had all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto closed on Sunday morning.

All lanes were reopened as of 12:19 p.m.

Caltrans had reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash south of Embarcadero Road.

Officials say a box truck reportedly collided with a stopped firetruck early Sunday.

>>CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The driver of the box truck was transported to Stanford Hospital and was pronounced dead.

All drivers were advised to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News