All lanes of Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopen after deadly crash

PALO ALTO (KRON) – A deadly accident had all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto closed on Sunday morning.

All lanes were reopened as of 12:19 p.m.

Caltrans had reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash south of Embarcadero Road.

Officials say a box truck reportedly collided with a stopped firetruck early Sunday.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Stanford Hospital and was pronounced dead.

All drivers were advised to take alternate routes to avoid the area.