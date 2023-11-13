(KRON) — A fire in Oakland on Monday blocked all of the northbound lanes of Highway 13, according to a 511 alert.

The lanes are blocked between I-580 West and Lincoln Avenue. The Oakland Fire Department said the fire is in the area of Holy Names University, which was located at 3500 Mountain Blvd.

OFD said crews are on scene fighting four vegetation fires. All of the fires are between the on-ramp near Redwood Road above Highway 13 and the Joaquin Miller Road exit.

There are no structures threatened by the fire, per OFD.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area of Highway 13 and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.