All lanes of I-80 in Vallejo closed due to police activity

VALLEJO (KRON) – A severe traffic alert has been issued on Interstate-80 in Vallejo on Monday afternoon due to police activity.

Officials say all lanes in both directions are closed at Magazine Street at this time.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays.

Caltrans suggests using I-680 Benicia Bridge.

Authorities ask you to avoid the area if possible.

There is no estimated time of lanes reopening at this time.

Check back for details as KRON4 learns more.