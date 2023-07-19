Caltrans photo of scene on July 19 at 8:15 p.m.

(KRON) — Police activity has shut down lanes on I-80 westbound near Berkeley, California Highway Patrol confirmed. A Sig Alert was issued Wednesday night around 8:15 p.m. for the closure of all I-80 westbound lanes near Ashby Avenue.

As of 8:25 p.m., the right and center westbound lanes have reopened; the left lanes remained blocked. The left lanes on I-80 eastbound are also blocked at this time.

It is unknown at this time what has caused the police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.