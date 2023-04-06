All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have reopened early Thursday about 90 minutes after a fatal collision briefly blocked them on the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as it enters Yerba Buena Island, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP announced the reopening at 3:30 a.m.

Officers had responded to a 2:02 a.m. report of the collision and all lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes until one lane was reopened. No further details were immediately available.

