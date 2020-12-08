Entire Bay Area in most restrictive tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) Just as Marin County’s stay-at-home order went into effect at noon on Tuesday, the county was also moved to California’s most restrictive tier.

With this, the entire Bay Area is in the purple tier, which also includes a majority of the state.

To be moved to the purple tier, a county has to have an average percent positivity rate higher than 8%, and an average of more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

Five counties in the Bay Area this week have chosen to preemptively adopt a regional stay-at-home order.

The stay-at-home order would be triggered for entire regions designated by the state if the collective ICU capacity dropped to 15%.

Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa are all under lockdown to attempt containment of the growing coronavirus, spreading at rapid and dangerous levels since November.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said on Tuesday there has been a 55% increase in statewide percent positivity rate over 14-days.