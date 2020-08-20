All regional parks in East Bay close due to fire activity

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The East Bay Regional Parks announced on Wednesday that they will be closing all parks, except some shoreline parks, until further notice due to wildfires scorching the Bay Area.

There are currently multiple wildfires in the following parks:

Round Valley Regional Preserve

Morgan Territory Regional Preserve

Del Valle Regional Park

Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve

Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve

Mission Peak Regional Preserve

Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park

A total of 85,000 acres have burned with 5% containment, according to parks officials.

For the remainder of the week, hot temperatures, poor air quality, and extreme fire dangers are expected.

The parks department is advising visitors to not use the parks that will remain open, which include:

Crown Beach State Park

Hayward Regional Shoreline

MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline

McLaughlin East Shore State Park

Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline

Point Isabel Regional Shoreline

Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area

