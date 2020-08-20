OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The East Bay Regional Parks announced on Wednesday that they will be closing all parks, except some shoreline parks, until further notice due to wildfires scorching the Bay Area.
There are currently multiple wildfires in the following parks:
- Round Valley Regional Preserve
- Morgan Territory Regional Preserve
- Del Valle Regional Park
- Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve
- Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve
- Mission Peak Regional Preserve
- Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park
A total of 85,000 acres have burned with 5% containment, according to parks officials.
For the remainder of the week, hot temperatures, poor air quality, and extreme fire dangers are expected.
The parks department is advising visitors to not use the parks that will remain open, which include:
- Crown Beach State Park
- Hayward Regional Shoreline
- MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline
- McLaughlin East Shore State Park
- Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline
- Point Isabel Regional Shoreline
- Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area
Click here for the latest updates on evacuations across the Bay Area.
Latest Stories:
- Santa Cruz: Evacuation centers are now open to assist those impacted by wildfires
- All regional parks in East Bay close due to fire activity
- Florida’s primary results show new Trump-mentum in battleground state, but will it last until November?
- Kamala Harris will make history on DNC’s third night when she accepts official VP nomination
- Pilot killed in helicopter crash while fighting California fires