All runways at SFO expected to reopen today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for travelers at San Francisco International Airport!

Runway 28-L will reopen around 9 p.m. today.

The runway project that had caused major delays and cancellations for the last two weeks since it was shut down Sept. 7 so crews could rebuild a failing base layer.

Officials said over the last two weeks, about 300 flights were delayed daily at SFO.

Now that the repairs are finishing up a week ahead of schedule, officials said travelers can now expect fewer delays and cancellations.

Be sure to check with your airline for the latest flight status updates.

