All San Francisco beach parking lots to close through 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The City and County of San Francisco announced Thursday that all San Francisco beach parking lots will be closed through the 4th of July weekend.

City officials are asking all residents to stay home through the holiday weekend due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Beach parking lot closures include, but are not limited to:

Baker Beach

China Beach

Crissy Field (West Bluff and East Beach)

Fort Funston

Fort Point (Parking Lot and Long Avenue)

Golden Gate Bridge (Langdon Court and Battery East)

Lands End (Merrie Way and Navy Memorial parking)

Marina Green

Ocean Beach

Open spaces and beaches will be open for bicyclists and pedestrians.

If you must be out, remember to wear a face covering, stay six feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.

