All schools in John Swett Unified School District closed today due to refinery fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All schools in the John Swett Unified School District will be closed Wednesday.

This is due to the refinery fire at the NuStar facility, which is now contained.

Officials had originally said late Tuesday schools would be open but that information has since been updated.

Once again, all schools closed in the JSUSD Wednesday.

