Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the trophy after winning the 3-point contest at basketball’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (KRON) — Are we even surprised?

Stephen Curry is this year’s 3-point contest winner at NBA All-Star Weekend.

He scored 31 points in the first round and 28 points in the final round to claim his second 3-point contest title.

“Steph Curry is the best shooter of all time” -Shaq on the #NBAAllStar broadcast. @kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 8, 2021

BOOM!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 8, 2021

Curry faced Jaylen Brown of Boston, Jayson Tatum of Boston, Zach LaVine of Chicago, Donovan Mitchell of Utah and Mike Conley of Utah.

The 2021 All-Star Game is set for 5 p.m.