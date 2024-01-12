(KRON) – An alleged burglar was arrested after being caught in a closed retail store with stolen merchandise and a weapon on Wednesday, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Fairfield police were dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Travis Boulevard for a report of a burglary at 6:11 a.m. on Jan. 10. A manager of a retail store alerted police of a man inside the closed business from the security footage.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the glass in one of the store windows had been broken out (pictured above). Police subsequently established a perimeter and searched the building. According to police, a man was found with a backpack filled with the store’s electronics and a pruning knife near him.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Fairfield resident Devante Arnold-Crew.

Arnold-Crew was arrested and transported to Solano County Jail.