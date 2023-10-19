(KRON) — Two alleged burglars attempting to steal copper from a Milpitas building Wednesday were arrested after police deployed a drone, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

A 37-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man cut through a fence at a vacant building on the 1300 block of California Circle before the two entered the building and attempted to steal copper, authorities said. Milpitas police said officers arrived at the scene in under a minute after security reported the break-in.

(Photo: Milpitas Police Department)

The male suspect attempted to flee by climbing onto the roof and running, police said. Milpitas police used a drone to assist officers in his arrest. The female suspect was “quickly” arrested.

The two suspects were from San Jose, police said, and the man has warrants out for narcotics and assault-related charges. Both suspects were booked into jail and face burglary, theft and conspiracy-related charges.