(KRON) — A man who police say crashed into a light pole in Petaluma and caused it to collapse early Friday morning has been arrested for DUI, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma PD officers were dispatched to Petaluma Boulevard South at Crystal Lake at around 12:29 a.m. on a report of a solo vehicle collision.

Arriving on the scene, officers were informed that a vehicle had crashed into the roundabout. The collision caused damage to a light pole leading to it collapse, according to police.

Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Eric Miller. Miller showed objective signs of alcohol impairment, according to police. He was arrested for DUI.

Prior to being taken to the Sonoma County Jail, Miller underwent a breathalyzer which indicated his blood alcohol content was .23%, over twice the legal limit.