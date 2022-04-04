Los Gatos (KRON) – A drunken driver crashed into police cars as officers spoke to another drunken driver, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department stated.

The incident happened overnight Saturday near the Vasona Dam, police said. Officers were speaking with a person who was allegedly drunk and passed out behind the wheel.

“While they were speaking with the driver another drunk driver struck their patrol cars,” the department stated. “Thankfully no one was hurt!”

Nevertheless, the driver collided with the patrol cars “at highway speeds” and “caused major damage.”

“Had our officers or anyone else been inside they would have been seriously injured,” the department stated. “After the crash the driver of the suspicious vehicle became and aggressive with officers and was arrested for being drunk in public and resisting officers. The DUI driver was arrested for DUI. Both were taken to jail.”

The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department stated that three people had been arrested for DUIs in the preceding three days.

“Driving drunk is EXTREMELY dangerous,” the department stated. “So again, DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE! Call a ride share service or designate a sober driver.”