(KRON) — A child was ejected from a car when it was sideswiped by another car on State Route 37 in Vallejo on Saturday, California Highway Patrol officials said. Police said the child was in a car seat but the car seat was not secure in the car.

Just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday, a white Honda was driving east on Highway 37 in the left lane near Fairgrounds Drive. The driver of the Honda sideswiped a Jaguar driving in the second lane from the left causing the Honda to overturn and eject a child passenger.

The child and the driver of the Honda were both transported to the hospital. The driver of the Honda, a woman, was arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver of the Jaguar was not harmed.