(KRON) — Officers with the Petaluma Police Department arrested a man late Saturday night after he allegedly drove through two chain-link fences and fled from cops on foot while under the influence, authorities said. Just before midnight, officers responded to the incident on the corner of East Washington Street and Copeland Street.

The driver, identified as Christopher Murica, 23, of San Rafael, reportedly crashed into a fence and dragged it about 50 yards before crashing into another fence through a vacant lot between the SMART station and Copeland Street, officials said. Murica continued another 150 feet before coming to a stop, police said.

Police said Murica then ran from cops as they arrived on scene. Officers detained Murica after a short chase and initiated a DUI test.

Murica was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run. He was booked into the Sonoma County jail.