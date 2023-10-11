(KRON) — An emerging crime trend in the Bay Area involving unlicensed roofing contractors causing intentional damage and demanding payment for repairs is targeting elderly residents, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office warned Tuesday.

According to the DA’s office, the suspects are men who sound and appear to be of Irish descent and use vehicles marked with fraudulent roofing service decals. The men make unsolicited contact with elderly residents at their homes and offer free roofing inspections or cheap repairs.

Incidents have been reported in San Mateo, Belmont, Palo Alto, Albany and San Francisco, the DA’s office said.

Before agreeing to home repairs of any kind, residents can check if the contractor has a valid license on the Contractors State License Board website.