(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department has arrested alleged gang participants for possessing a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Santa Rosa police’s Special Enforcement Team officers were patrolling the area of Sunset Avenue and McMinn Avenue on the night of Sept. 30. According to police, officers recognized the driver of a vehicle as 18-year-old Anthony Hernandez, who is currently on pretrial release stemming from a previous vehicle pursuit and firearm-related arrest.

Along with Hernandez, there was a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop “to ensure Hernandez was in compliance with the terms of his release.” The occupants of the vehicle were detained and the car was searched. Officers located a loaded 40-caliber handgun under the passenger seat.

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Sonoma County jail for the charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, violation of probation, gang participation, and gang enhancement.

The 16-year-old passenger was booked at the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center with the charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and participating in a criminal street gang.