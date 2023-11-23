(KRON) — On Thanksgiving morning, the Pleasant Hill Police Department arrested a suspect they say stole mail from more than 10 houses on various streets.
A good Samaritan reported a man stealing mail from his neighbor’s mailbox Thursday morning. The suspect, 20-year-old Samuel Amaro of Concord, tried to flee from police in a car. Officers deployed a drone to help catch him.
Officers said they were able to recover mail from more than 10 houses.
Amara was booked into county jail on several charges.