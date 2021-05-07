Alleged stabber of 2 Asian women in San Francisco to be arraigned

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women in San Francisco will be arraigned Friday.

The suspect, Patrick Thompson, will be arraigned on two counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

Police say on Tuesday Thompson walked up to the two women and without warning stabbed them with a long, Army-type knife while they were waiting for their bus on Market Street.

The victims are in their 60’s and mid-80’s.

This is not the first run-in with the law for the 54-year-old man.

In 2006 he was arrested for possession or purchase of cocaine.

In 2017, he was arrested and convicted for stabbing a man with scissors at a homeless shelter in San Francisco.

The courts found him unfit to stand trial, so he was sent to a Napa state hospital.

He was in a mental health program from 2018 to 2020 and was then released.

If he is convicted of this latest attack, prosecutors say it could carry a life sentence.