SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who authorities say was part of a San Francisco street gang was sentenced last week for his role in a 2018 murder, the Northern District of California’s Attorney’s Office said. Jose Aguilar, 34, of San Francisco received a sentence of 22 years.

Aguilar, who is also known as “Slim,” and Jonathan Escobar of Richmond, who goes by “Wicked” and “Rico,” were convicted of using a gun to commit a murder on Aug. 11, 2018. According to an indictment filed in 2021, the murder was premeditated and deliberate, making it a first-degree murder.

Aguilar and Escobar were both members of a gang called the “19th Street/16th Street Sureños,” per the indictment. The gang was formed when two gangs united, and it controlled territory in the Mission District and Dolores Park, per the indictment.

To maintain control of their turf, the gang sold drugs, committed robberies and carried out violent crimes, the NDCA said. That includes Aguilar and Escobar attempting five other murders.

“Our communities have the right to be safe and not succumb to senseless violence. I am proud of the dedicated agents who have duly executed their duties in our collective pursuit of law, order and justice,” said Special Agent in Charge King in 2021, who as of that time oversaw Homeland Security Investigations in Northern California.

Escobar was sentenced to 26 years in prison earlier this summer.