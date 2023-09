(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a car theft that occurred at an apartment complex on Aug. 19. near Snow Park.

According to police, this incident occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street.

Surveillance video shows the alleged suspect moments before they broke into and stole a car. The owner of the car, a single mother, told KRON4 her car is the only source of transportation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.