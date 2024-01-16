(KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a business twice.

VPD was alerted of an individual burglarizing a business on the 1300 block of Lemon Street at 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 10.

According to police, the owner of the business witnessed a man on the roof who burglarized his establishment. The owner provided footage of the same suspect (wearing the same outfit) targeting his business. The owner says the suspect has stolen $2,500 worth of merchandise.

Responding officers established a perimeter around the building, locating the suspect. According to police, the suspect had the stolen property on his person.

The owner confirmed the man was the suspect. All property was returned to the business.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail.