Alleged Valley Ford shooter in custody

VALLEY FORD (KRON) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital nearly two weeks ago has turned himself in, according to authorities.

The suspect, 21-year-old Eduardo Lopez-Cabrera of Santa Rosa, has been charged with felony assault and gang enhancement charges, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He turned himself into the Sonoma County Jail early Sunday morning.

He is being held on $50,000 bail.

In addition to Lopez-Cabrera, two other suspects have been apprehended in connection with the June 29 shooting and stabbing at a home in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road in Bloomfield.

Both victims are recovering.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 707-565-2185.