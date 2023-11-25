(KRON) – The Fairfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle on Wednesday.

An officer located a stolen vehicle parked in the 2200 block of North Texas Street around 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 22. According to police, the vehicle was driven out of the parking lot and officers initiated the pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle became disabled on El Toro Court, police said. According to police, the male driver proceeded to flee on foot. Officers lost the driver in the area of Del Paso Court.

Fairfield PD partnered with the Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies and their K-9 to establish a perimeter. Detectives reviewed city cameras and located the suspect entering a home on Del Paso Court.

Officers created a perimeter around the house. Once the residents evacuated, police say they searched the house and found the suspect hiding inside a locked closet.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jacob Fields.

Fields was arrested.