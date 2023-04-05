(KRON) — Seasonal allergies are at an all time high mostly due to the recent rainfall. If you’re experiencing them for the first time, you’re not alone.

The Center for Disease Control says 26 percent of U.S. adults and 19 percent of kids get them every year. And this year a lot of us may get them.

Seasonal allergies normally happen during spring when the body reacts to pollen from grasses and trees. Over the last few months, rainfall has been significant across the state impacting the growth of trees and the amount of pollen put out. In addition we have had high winds moving that pollen all around.

Pollen.com ranks pollen levels from zero to 12, eight being considered a medium high. By this weekend, the Bay Area may be around a 10.6.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said, “Pollen levels are particularly high, even compared to the past few years. High levels of ash, elder juniper right now. And our pollen levels are actually going to increase into the weekend. Which I know for families putting out easter eggs, That is going to be something to potentially think about with the kiddos, Sunday, for easter Sunday, particularly we’re really looking at high levels there.”

Look out for symptoms including:

Sneezing

Couching

Itchy eyes

Throat

Mouth

And a runny nose

Experts say you can manage them by:

Nasal rinses

Plan your time outdoors

Avoid being outside while it’s windy and during the early morning hours when pollen levels are at the highest.

Avoid brining pollen home, meaning change your clothes

Take a shower after getting home

Use your air condition rather than windows.

Find a medication that best fits you



We are set to experience higher allergies levels this weekend and you do want to be prepared.

More information about this can be found on the CDC website.