Alternate bus service resumes along VTA light rail route

SAN JOSE (BCN) – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will once again operate a temporary replacement bus service along part of its light rail system.

Stacey Hendler Ross, a VTA spokesperson, said the temporary bus service, which is being provided during the ongoing light rail shutdown, will operate along First Street in San Jose, from the Paseo de San Antonio Station to the Baypointe Station.

The bus service will continue to the Milpitas Transit Center along Tasman Drive. The bus service will serve all light rail stations along that route.

This service will operate every 30 minutes on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and hourly on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. No fares will be charged for this temporary bus service, which will continue until light rail has been restored.

There is no determination as to when light rail service will begin. Hendler Ross said that VTA is working diligently and compassionately to ensure employees impacted by the May 26 mass shooting feel safe and confident to return to their normal duties.