SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Alum Rock Park in San Jose is closed to the public because of widespread damage from the recent storms. There are mudslides, downed trees, and boulders the size of washing machines blocking the roads.

The park will be shut down for over a month at the least. The iconic, Hollywood-style Alum Rock sign is gone in a mudslide.

“Significant amount of damage, that’s just what we know. We haven’t even started hiking all of our trails yet,” said Brian Shively, a San Jose park ranger.

A tree fell into the creek, ripping down the retaining wall that was holding the road up and leaving a gaping hole in the ground. On the other side of the road, there is another mudslide.

“Retaining wall that’s compromising the roadway could be a big one for us because if we can’t get that safe, we can’t get emergency vehicles in,” Shively said.

Engineers will have to look at the road before the park reopens. Up the road, a main hiking trail abruptly ends because a mudslide is blocking it. The hundreds of people who would usually be visiting this time of the year will now be met with closed gates.

“They’re sad just like we are,” Shively said. “We do enjoy having visitors in our park, that’s why we’re here to help you enjoy our park, but they also understand right now it’s not safe.”

Shively does say that there is one upside, which is that they do see a lot more deer and turkeys that come out when people are not on the trails.